Kurt Angle Discusses WWE's Drug Program: 'Nobody Talked About It'

WWE's history with substance abuse amongst its stars left an unfortunate bad stain on the company for years, stemming from an alarming amount of wrestlers dying due to overdosing or ruining their lives because of addiction. At one point, Kurt Angle was dubbed "Perc Angle" due to his own struggle with substances, which he opened up about more in a lengthy interview with "WFAN," recalling how bad the drug situation was in the WWE locker room back in the day.

The veteran claimed that before his entry into the promotion, wrestlers did substances in the locker room and handed them to one another. "When I got there, they had a drug program and nobody talked about it, everybody kept it hush," Angle claimed. He explained that everyone knew about it, and meds were traded discreetly between wrestlers in the locker room.

"It wasn't like announced in the locker room, it was more of like a 'hidden pleasure' if you want to call it that," he added. Angle speculated that if the wrestlers actually openly talked about their drug usage, things would've been different and many lives could have been saved.

The WWE Hall of Famer compared the situation today to how things were in his era, noting that thing have changed for the better. "The way the WWE takes care of the guys today is incredible, and they just make sure these guys don't falter, and they don't."

