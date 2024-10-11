WWE Star CM Punk Names Top 3 Matches Of His Career

While many artists and creators across different mediums and industries often have a difficult time picking favorites, especially when it comes to their own work, it's a question that is often asked of them in the media. Appearing on the "No Contest Wrestling Podcast," WWE star CM Punk gave his best shot at naming the top three matches of his career.

"I think it's easy to pick number one, and it's me and John Cena ... leading up to WrestleMania [29]," Punk said. "Easily, I think, our best televised match. We might have had better matches on house shows — I don't know."

Punk revealed that he was actually sick during the match in question, comparing it to Michael Jordan's famous "flu game," which saw the basketball legend put up 38 points to lead the Chicago Bulls to a playoff series victory. In addition to himself and Cena, the wrestler credited Michael Cole for helping make the match special.

The match took place on the February 25, 2013, edition of "WWE Raw" in Dallas, Texas, and featured Punk delivering a pile driver to Cena — something that hadn't been done on WWE TV in quite some time. Punk stated that the bout was the closest he's ever been to achieving perfection before naming two other matches that approach that criteria.

"As close to perfect as you can possibly get, I would put CM Punk vs. The Undertaker at WrestleMania [29]," Punk continued. "Me vs. Brock [Lesnar]. Staples Center. SummerSlam."

All three matches Punk listed took place in 2013, with the WWE star stating that the year might represent the high point of his in-ring work. However, Punk also said that he still feels like he's performing at a high level today.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "No Contest Wrestling Podcast" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.