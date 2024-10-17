Bronson Reed Talks Huge WWE Raw Car Spot With Braun Strowman, What Hurt Most

The feud between Bronson Reed and Braun Strowman has soared to monstrous heights, with each man unafraid to destroy the other and their surroundings. One of the most damaging events occurred on the August 26 episode of "WWE Raw," when Reed sent Strowman crashing through the roof of a car with a Tsunami. While appearing on "Insight With Chris Van Vliet," Reed opened up about the process of putting the spot together as well as its aftermath.

"It's one of those things [you can't practice]," Reed said. "The car's there and if we practice it, we're going to destroy the car. That also was all one live take as well. Some people thought that maybe we stopped, recorded that earlier in the day or something, and then did the rest live. No, that's all one continuous thing. Everything me and Braun have done has been live."

Prior to being crushed by Reed on top of the car, Strowman maintained the upper hand in the brawl by chokeslamming Reed onto a car, and then driving him across the hood of another one. The latter resulted in an awkward, back-first landing onto the pavement, which initially sparked some concerns from backstage officials. Luckily, Reed emerged virtually unscathed, though the preceding chokeslam hurt quite a bit.

"Before [sliding across the car hood], I get choke slammed onto the other car and because for some reason it didn't make like a big sound or anything, that hurt much worse than anything else in that segment," Reed said. "I got picked up and thrown onto a car and I don't think anyone appreciates it."

