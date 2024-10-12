Rhea Ripley Attacks Liv Morgan, Naomi Pins Nia Jax In Chaotic Segment On WWE SmackDown

Naomi pinned Women's Champion Nia Jax to win a non-title match during "WWE SmackDown," but that was only one thing that went down in and around the women's division match.

Jax made her way to the ring alongside Tiffany Stratton, looking to address her title defense over Bayley during last weekend's Bad Blood event. She credited her challenger as a worthy contender but it still wasn't enough to dethrone her, something that she said WWE Women's World Champion Liv Morgan will learn after their Champion vs. Champion match at Crown Jewel in November, before turning to Stratton and ordering her to cash in her Money in the Bank contract on Morgan when all is said and done. Naomi emerged, taking issue with the fact that Jax needed Stratton's help to retain her title last weekend, and challenging her to a one-on-one match after being goaded by the champion. Morgan made her way down the ramp alongside Raquel Rodriguez and Dominik Mysterio, crossing the brand divide between "WWE Raw" and "SmackDown" to watch the ensuing action between Naomi and her Crown Jewel opponent.

The match itself saw Naomi and Jax fighting back-and-forth, with the waters muddied by interference starting with a cheap shot from Stratton with the referee distracted. Rodriguez stole the MITB briefcase from Stratton, allowing for Morgan to get ahold of it and hit Jax across the back as she scaled the ropes, and providing the opening for Naomi to hit a powerbomb and a high-angle pin for the 1-2-3. After the match, Rhea Ripley emerged to attack Rodriguez and attempt to get her hands on Morgan in the ring. However, after taking a moment to attack Jax, Rodriguez managed to pull Morgan out of the ring for the quick getaway to close the segment.