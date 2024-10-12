Former WWE Creative & ROH Star Jimmy Jacobs Reportedly Resigns From AEW Writing Team

TNA veteran Jimmy Jacobs has officially parted ways with AEW, according to Fightful Select's Sean Ross Sapp. Jacobs originally signed on with the promotion in June 2023, becoming a part of AEW's production team until recently.

According to the report, the veteran resigned from AEW over the past week, but both sides remain on good terms. Sapp's sources noted that AEW is taking the situation as a way to freshen up their production team, while Jacobs has been burned out. The report further claimed that Jacobs has been at more shows that anyone else on the team and worked directly with Tony Khan.

Jacobs has formerly worked on the production teams of both TNA and WWE, and he cited the differences between each company. According to the veteran, TNA initially offered him some more freedom and claimed that working in WWE made him feel confined. Despite this, he claims he loved working there but was simply not in a place where he felt he fit in with the WWE culture. Jacobs noted how the TNA work culture was more relaxed but after five years he began to feel burnt out.

Following his exit from TNA, Jacobs got a call from Bryan Danielson to join AEW and ROH, explaining that his role at the promotion at the time was to format shows and organize and communicate information. He previously noted that he wasn't planning to take a creative role in AEW. Based on Jacobs' own words, it seems like he ended up back in a position similar to his TNA creative role, leading to him, unfortunately, getting burnt out again.