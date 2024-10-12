Kurt Angle Says This WWE Star Would Have Spoken Up About His Drug Problem

The WWE locker room's rampant use of substances were a serious problem before the Chris Benoit double murder-suicide incident allegedly forced the promotion to amend its Wellness Policy and take serious steps to both reprimanding and helping WWE stars suffering from addiction. Kurt Angle recognized the underlying substance abuse issue in the locker room during his reign, and also explained why he thinks "Stone Cold" Steve Austin would have made a difference had he stuck around.

Advertisement

"I think that Steve would've been the one that would have spoken up, because he did have a problem with it before," Angle claimed during an interview with "WFAN." The veteran quickly noted that Austin's "problem" wasn't that big and he kicked it quickly, but because of the leadership he commanded, he would've pushed the locker room to get its act together.

Angle then spoke on his own addiction, and admitted that he hid it pretty well and the only ones who knew were those who were doing it with him, revealing that his "faction" at the time were in on it too. "Unfortunately, those guys didn't keep their job very long and they got fired, and I was left alone, and I was still taking," the veteran admitted. As Angle notes later in the interview, today WWE has made strides in looking after their talent, pointing out that there are no longer cases of WWE Superstars with crippling addictions or overdosing on substances anymore.

Advertisement

If you or anyone you know needs help with addiction issues, help is available. Visit the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration website or contact SAMHSA's National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357).

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "WFAN" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.