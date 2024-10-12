Rhea Ripley Names Favorite Moments Of Her WWE Career So Far

Rhea Ripley is currently one of the most featured stars in WWE and has been embroiled in a lengthy feud with Liv Morgan after she "stole" Dominik Mysterio from her and captured the Women's World Championship in her absence. Recently, Ripley looked back at her career, naming some of her personal highlights of her work so far.

Advertisement

"Either when I beat Shayna Baszler for the NXT Women's Championship — I had like my own little mosh pit and that was really special to me, that was one of my favorite memories," Ripley recalled during a signing with Fanatics streamed by "UpUpDownDown." "Other than that? Probably WrestleMania 39, beating Charlotte." Ripley further explained that both moments are cementing timestamps in her career.

Unfortunately for Ripley, her efforts to retake the Women's World Championship from Morgan have been unsuccessful so far, with the "Nightmare" coming off short again during the recent Bad Blood Premium Live Event. With the next WWE PLE being Crown Jewel, the storylines in the promotion have briefly shifted and Morgan is set to compete against "SmackDown's" WWE Women's Champion, Nia Jax, to crown the inaugural Women's Crown Jewel Champion.

Advertisement

Despite this detour, Ripley hasn't forgotten about her feud with Morgan, and made a surprise appearance during last night's "SmackDown" to interfere with her rival's plan with Raquel Rodriguez to further humiliate Nia Jax after costing her in her match against Naomi. Because of this, it's safe to assume that Ripley and Morgan will pick up their rivalry no matter the outcome at Crown Jewel, where the "Nightmare' could potentially cement another timestamp in her career.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "UpUpDownDown" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.