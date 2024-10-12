Brian Cage Wins ROH TV Title From CMLL Star Atlantis Jr. On AEW WrestleDream Pre-Show

AEW WrestleDream's Zero Hour pre-show kicked off in a big way as "The Machine" Brian Cage left the Tacoma Dome as the new ROH World Television Champion.

Cage's match with CMLL star Atlantis Jr. was made official on the October 3 edition of "ROH on HonorClub" as Cage looked to win his first recognized championship under the AEW/ROH umbrella after holding the FTW Championship in 2020 and 2021. The match was a classic 'David vs. Goliath' style match as Atlantis Jr. spent the majority of the match using his speed and athleticism to get the better of Cage.

Atlantis Jr. took to the air multiple times throughout the match to try and wear down the big man, with Hurricanrana's, Tope Suicida's and Frog Splashes galore in the hopes of keeping Cage down for the pin. The champion even showcased the strength he had in his arsenal, getting arguably the closest near-fall of the match with when he got Cage up in the Torture Rack and spun him into a Powerbomb for a two count.

However, all of Atlantis Jr.'s speed was no match for all of Cage's power and strength, with the finish of the match struck the champion with a clubbing Discus Lariat, before following that up with a Drill Claw for the victory. The win marks Cage's third stint as a champion in Ring of Honor following his two reigns as one-third of the ROH World Six Man Tag Team Champions alongside the Gates of Agony. As for Atlantis Jr., he ends his reign at 109 days with two successful defences, with a busy schedule in CMLL waiting for him when he returns to Mexico.

