Switchblade Jay White Defeats Hangman Adam Page In Opening Match Of AEW WrestleDream

"Switchblade" Jay White scored a win over "Hangman" Adam Page to open AEW WrestleDream in Tacoma.

White and Page were locking up for the first time since the former sustained an injury ruling him out of action following their clash in the Owen Hart Cup semi-finals. That night, it was "Hangman" picking up the win to continue to the final, ultimately losing to Bryan Danielson. But on Saturday night it was "Switchblade" picking up the win via pinfall, answering his opponent's attempted Buckshot Lariat with a Blade Runner to do so. However, the result would have been equally phased by a move from earlier on, White landing an excruciating knee-breaker to drive Page into the edge of the ramp, as his opponent struggled to fight through the damage afterward.

In the closing stretch Page landed Dead Eye to set up for the Buckshot, but landing on his injured knee he winced and grabbed it before limping into position. It proved to be that moment that allowed for White to land Blade Runner, thus winning the match, and securing his first major win since returning to action. White now leads Page 4-1 in their personal saga, having first faced one another for the IWGP United States Championship in 2018, once more in the G1 Climax later that year, and their first AEW bout in October last year. This was also Page's first singles defeat since July, leaving him 10-3 since returning as his current heel character at the beginning of that month.