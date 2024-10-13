Ex-AEW Writer Reportedly Deeply Involved In Creative For This Chris Jericho Character

"The Learning Tree" gimmick of former AEW World Champion Chris Jericho could be seeing some changes in the near future following the recent departure of Jimmy Jacobs from the AEW creative team. In a X (formerly known as Twitter) space produced by Ibou of WrestlePurists following Jacobs' departure, he explained that Jacobs was somewhat responsible for "The Learning Tree" gimmick, which the internet then warped into its own story of Jacobs being the mastermind behind the gimmick. Ibou then produced a second X space to clear up any misinformation regarding Jacobs' involvement with Jericho and his gimmick.

"Jimmy Jacobs is Chris Jericho's partner," Ibou said. "Jericho pitches his creative, Jimmy Jacobs produces Jericho's segments ... Jericho has stuff he wants to do, and he trusts Jimmy and he leans on Jimmy. Why does he lean on Jimmy? He leaned on Jimmy in WWE. Jimmy Jacobs was very, very, very hands-on with the Festival of Friendship stuff ... so in Chris' view this is a creative reunion, so to speak."

Ibou went on to explain that most wrestlers have a go-to producer, someone they prefer to work with, who helps produce their segments. That relationship is why Jacobs had been so heavily involved in Learning Tree segments, but Ibou clarified he didn't now whether the gimmick would see any changes due to Jacobs' departure.

"I don't know if Learning Tree will cease to exist now, I really don't know," Ibou said. There's a decent Chris Jericho just continues it with a different producer."

Meanwhile, Fightful Select reported Saturday that while Jacobs worked closely with Jericho, the gimmick itself, was Jericho's idea, lending credence to the notion that it might continue. Fightful also noted that many people with AEW expect Jacobs to take an extended break away from wrestling.

