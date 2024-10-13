Chris Jericho Eats Jay Driller, Mark Briscoe Keeps ROH World Title At AEW WrestleDream

Chris Jericho was hoping Saturday night would be La Noche de la Nueve, but in the end, Mark Briscoe hit his late brother's finishing move, the Jay Driller, to retain the Ring of Honor World Championship at AEW WrestleDream.

Jericho was flanked by Big Bill while he made his way to the ring, while an unusually serious Briscoe (the product of Jericho mocking Jay's death on "AEW Dynamite") came out alone. The match was a chaotic affair, interrupted at one point by Jericho's disciple, "The Redwood" Big Bill. Bill was intercepted, however, by Briscoe's fellow Conglomeration member Orange Cassidy, who Orange Punched Bill to the back. Later,Jericho managed to lock in the Lion Tamer, but Briscoe made it to the ropes. Jericho then distracted referee Aubrey Edwards while "The Bad Apple" Bryan Keith appeared and hit Briscoe in the face. Keith jumped up on the apron, but Rocky Romero, another member of The Conglomeration, pulled him down and took him out out of the picture. Briscoe kicked out of a Codebreaker, but he appeared to be beaten after Jericho connected with the Judas Effect. Instead of going for the pin, however, Jericho hit Briscoe with a Jay Driller, hoping to embarrass his opponent in defeat. But Briscoe kicked out, and Jericho's use of Jay's finisher gave him new strength.

Jericho punched Briscoe repeatedly, but Briscoe wouldn't back down, backing Jericho into the ropes with strikes. He followed up with a Death Valley Driver and a Froggy Bo, then looked to the heavens before nailing Jericho with Jay Driller and covering him for the pin, retaining his title.