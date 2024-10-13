WWE Hall Of Famer The Undertaker Explains 'Curse' Of Modern Wrestlers' Athleticism

The feats of athleticism that today's WWE stars accomplish is something to behold. While it's stunning for audiences both in person and at home to experience, one of the WWE's greats thinks sometimes this kind of athleticism can be a curse. WWE Hall of Famer The Undertaker appeared on fellow legend Booker T's "Hall of Fame" podcast, and the pair compared the stars of today to the talent of their generation within the ring. Undertaker said that today's wrestlers are going to get hurt, and not have careers like they had.

"It's crazy because never in a million years could I imagine how athletic these guys are today," he said. "I think because they are, they're doing like, I don't know if it's because of the video games they played as kids, but they're doing video game-type stuff in the ring. I think it's almost sometimes, it's a curse, because they're so athletic, and they rely so much on that aspect that they forget the most important aspect of what we done, and that is storytelling."

The Undertaker said he's mentioned this to different people high up in WWE, who told him "the toothpaste can't be put back in the tube." He explained at some point, the company is going to figure out how to reign it in, and that he's thinking about the wrestlers' health as they continue to push the envelope.

"I tell people this all the time... but in any given wrestling match, any match, at some point in that match, you're two inches away from something really catastrophic happening," he said. The Undertaker's biggest pet peeve with modern wrestling is performers pandering to the crowd, so these comments won't come as a shock to some fans.

