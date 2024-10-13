WWE's Rhea Ripley Chooses WrestleMania Opponent From Fan Chatter

WWE is gearing up for WrestleMania 41. The 2025 edition of "The Showcase of the Immortals" is unique for WWE as it is taking place April 19th, and 20th in Las Vegas, Nevada. It is the second time that WWE is presenting their biggest show of the year from "Sin City" following WrestleMania IX in Caesar's Palace. Former WWE Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley was recently at a Fanatics live event joining "UpUpDownDown" where she was asked about potential opponents for WrestleMania, and the excited crowd gave Ripley plenty to choose from.

"I've been seeing a lot of people predicting things on X," Rhea said. "I have seen Iyo [Sky], I have seen Liv [Morgan] which I don't really want that to continue but whatever, and then there's also Bianca [Belair] who's someone that I've wanted to face at WrestleMania for a very long time so I'm going to have to go with Bianca."

Ripley and Belair have been partners and opponents in several contests together such as tag team matches, a Gauntlet match, an Elimination Chamber match, and even a WarGames match.

Ripley has faced Belair twice and believes the only place worth a match between the two would be WrestleMania. Ripley won both matches with the first being on the October 23rd, 2019, edition of "WWE NXT," and the second being an NXT Women's Championship defense at NXT TakeOver: Portland in February 2020.

