Rhea Ripley Says A Match With This WWE Star Would Need To Be WrestleMania-Worthy

After choosing to face "WWE SmackDown" Women's Champion Charlotte Flair at WWE WrestleMania 39, Rhea Ripley asserted that there was still plenty of time for her to face the other main roster women's champion, Bianca Belair, at some point in the future. Fast forward 17 months, and Ripley's stance has slightly changed. During a recent interview "Sportskeeda WrestleBinge," Ripley suggested that a match between her and Belair couldn't take place anywhere but the grand stage of WrestleMania.

"I think [Bianca] is absolutely incredible at what she does. There's that competitor side of me that wants to step in the ring with her. I want to see who is gonna come out victorious," Ripley said. "I want to see who's stronger, who's more agile. She might have me in the agile aspect, but stronger? I don't know. We're a little bit close. I can't wait for that day. I feel like it can't be wasted. I feel like that is such a high-key match that people want to see, and I want to do, and she wants to do. The two faces of WWE 2K24. I think that if we were to step in the ring together again, I think it would have to be WrestleMania-worthy."

Belair and Ripley were meant to battle over the "WWE Raw" Women's Championship at the 2022 Money in the Bank event. However, an untimely injury to Ripley forged a path for Carmella to face Belair instead. A televised singles match between Ripley and Belair last occurred in February 2020, as "The Eradicator" successfully defended the NXT Women's Championship against "The EST" at "WWE NXT" TakeOver Portland.

