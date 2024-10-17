Adam Pearce Explains How He Ended Up In Role As WWE Raw GM

For casual WWE fans who may not be up to speed on the indie wrestling scene, Adam Pearce may have seemed like a new face when he was first thrown in front of WWE cameras. However, Pearce–a former five-time NWA World Heavyweight Champion–had been grinding for nearly three decades before landing his big break. During a recent appearance on the "Chaotic Good Sports" podcast, Pearce spoke of the unlikely path that led him to become "WWE Raw"'s key on-screen authority figure.

"I was one of the writers on [205 Live] and I was the executive producer," Pearce said. "I was the one that handled all the wrestling matches, put the finishes together, booked the angles, all that kind of stuff. As part of that, in 'Raw' production meetings, when we would film '205 Live,' I had to read the script to the room. And they liked the way my voice sounded when I read the script. I am not s***ting you. I had a certain way. And then I put glasses on, and I had more of a certain way. And here we are."

In addition to his duties in front of the camera, Pearce is perhaps like no other "Raw" General Manager before him in that he legitimately produces the matches. Beyond that, he's also held the position of WWE's Director of Live Events since 2021, and had previously served as a trainer and producer for "NXT."

Along with "SmackDown" General Manager Nick Aldis, Pearce joins a unique group of former NWA World Heavyweight Champions who have found success in WWE outside of a wrestling capacity.

"Things happen in hilarious ways in our business," Pearce said.