AEW WrestleDream 2024: Biggest Winners And Losers

Hook just won a six-month feud with Chris Jericho, regaining his FTW Championship, and retiring it in an emotional moment with his father Taz. As much as it was the end of the FTW Championship, it felt like the beginning of something. Finally, free of his father's legacy title, a big win over Chris Jericho under his belt, Hook can set out on his own as an established star, maybe even challenge for the ROH World Championship.

What's that? He's not on the show? At all? Who's challenging Mark Briscoe then? Jericho? You're kidding me. You've got to be kidding me. Please tell me you're joking.

I don't care that Jericho lost. What the hell was Chris Jericho doing on the AEW PPV, wrestling for a title belt, while Hook is off searching for his father's attacker?

Will no one rid me of this f***ing Learning Tree? What kind of feud does this washed-up wax sculpture have to lose to go the hell away for a while?

The frustrating thing about Jericho is that on paper, a win over Chris Jericho should mean something, and yet Mark Briscoe was stuck wrestling the slow, heatless cartoon character that is Chris Jericho in the year of our lord 2024.

AEW has something in Hook. Hell, they have something in Mark Briscoe. But this ridiculous obsession with Chris Jericho is like an albatross around the neck of anyone he has to wrestle, dragging them into the muck where win or lose, they will never be seen again, and now Hook has been lost to that terrifying netherworld.