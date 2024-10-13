AEW's Swerve Strickland Addresses Bitter Feud With Hangman Page

Swerve Strickland returned to AEW on Saturday, following recuperation from his brutal steel cage match with Hangman Page. The former AEW World Champion stopped by the post-show media scrum to say that the feud took a lot out of him.

"It felt like a real deep dark moment for the last month or so," Strickland said, saying that being back in his home state of Washington helped heal the broken former AEW World Tag Team Champion. "Nothing feels better than getting back to your roots to reenergize you...I'm still not 100% but I am getting a clean bill of health moving forward...Right now, I think a lot of things have been settled [between Swerve and Hangman Page] but there's a small little minute piece that still hasn't been settled," Swerve said. "He can have that unsanctioned victory over me, I have two legit victories over him."

Swerve thinks that Page, who lost to Jay White during the PPV, will flounder without Strickland.

"Over the last year, I was the best thing to happen to Hangman Page," Swerve said, noting Page's trajectory from the pre-show battle royal at All Out 2023 to the main event of All Out 2024.

Strickland is currently embroiled in a feud with former Hurt Business members MVP and Shelton Benjamin, who recently arrived in AEW trying to court Strickland away from his manager Prince Nana. The efforts have been to no avail, as Strickland made his loyalty clear on Saturday, standing by Nana in the Tacoma Dome.