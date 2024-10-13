Swerve Strickland Says He's Medically Cleared, Turns Down MVP At AEW WrestleDream

With AEW WrestleDream taking place in Tacoma, Washington, it was only right that Tacoma's own Swerve Strickland returned to the company, where he had two big pieces of news.

Strickland hasn't been seen since the end of All Out when he lost the Unsanctioned Lights Out Steel Cage match to "Hangman" Adam Page, with the injuries sustained during that match keeping him out of action. However, when he made his way down to the ring, he revealed to his hometown fans that he has been officially cleared by AEW's medical team. The former AEW World Champion said he did feel a bit strange not carrying the title anymore, but the love of the crowd made up for it.

However, that love was rudely interrupted by MVP and Shelton Benjamin. MVP took to the microphone to express how happy he is to see Strickland after not being able to get a hold of him, and praised all the work he has done in AEW. With that said, he said that Prince Nana has left him floundering without a title and direction in AEW, leading to Strickland being left to make a choice. Strickland weighed up his options, but then said he would have never have gotten where he is today without the man that he now calls family. In the end, Strickland told MVP to shove his business cards up his rear end, and a brawl broke out that saw Strickland and Nana stand tall, then embrace to close out the segment.

