AEW's Will Ospreay Discusses Health Status And Not Being 100%

Former AEW International Champion Will Ospreay is known for his high-impact style of offense and Ospreay recognizes that his style of wrestling takes its toll. In a new interview with "The Masked Man Show," Ospreay said that there's no way to give the body a true break in wrestling.

"The body's sore but when is it never sore...Everything I do puts [a toll on my body]," Ospreay said, grateful that AEW has such a "phenomenal" medical staff who can help him feel show-ready despite the bumps and bruises. "For me, I feel fine but I'm never going to be 100%."

Ospreay says no wrestler is ever truly 100%, especially since he has very little experience with true-blue house shows, as even in New Japan he'd only wrestled tag team matches on live events.

"I find ways of adapting to my environment and adapting to my situations," Ospreay said, not certain what a lower gear would look like for the fast-paced wrestler. "I don't really know [if I have a slower gear]...in a weird way motion is the lotion to your body."

The former IWGP World Heavyweight Champion says that keeping himself in motion not only helps loosen his joints but also helps keep him focused, as he's not able to focus on one thing for too long. Ospreay had plenty to deal with on Saturday, when "The Aerial Assassin" lost his AEW International Championship to Konosuke Takeshita in a thee-way dance which also involved Ricochet, thanks to interference from former friend Kyle Fletcher.