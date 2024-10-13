Bruce Prichard Believes Polarizing Former WWE Personality Should Be In HOF

Across 31 years, WWE has inducted hundreds of wrestlers, personalities, and celebrities into its prestigious Hall of Fame, with this year's class being headlined by long-time manager and executive Paul Heyman. During a recent episode of "Something To Wrestle," WWE producer Bruce Prichard weighed in on the possibility of inducting a polarizing figure into a future WWE Hall of Fame class, namely Jim Cornette. While Prichard doesn't believe Cornette would like him to be the inductor in this scenario, the potential of Cornette being honored in general is more than plausible to him.

"I don't think that Jim would want me to [personally] induct him. I would be honored to induct Jim. I happen to like Jim an awful lot. I don't know what happened to our friendship to this day. Again back to the worry about negative s***, [I'm] not going to dwell on negative stuff. I love Jim. I think Jim's very deserving of being in the Hall of Fame, and I hope one day that he is."

When asked who he'd envision inducting Cornette, along with The Midnight Express (specifically Dennis Condrey, Stan Lane, and Bobby Eaton), Prichard pointed toward Heyman, who famously feuded with the "new" Midnight Express (Lane and Eaton) as he managed the Original Midnight Express (Condrey and Randy Rose) in Jim Crockett Promotions.

In addition to his managerial duties, Cornette has taken on the roles of commentator, booker, agent, and promoter in the wrestling industry. Cornette has also wrestled on several occasions, with notable matches taking place under the banner of WWE, Smoky Mountain Wrestling, and National Wrestling Alliance.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Something To Wrestle" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.