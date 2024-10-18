Eric Bischoff Explains Strategic Reasons For Launching WCW Cruiserweight Division

Former WCW executive Eric Bischoff has explained the reasons why he created the Cruiserweight Division and how it became a success.

The Cruiserweight Division in WCW shone a spotlight on the smaller-sized stars in the promotion, and Bischoff, during a recent edition of his "83 Weeks" podcast, detailed why he chose to put it on air during a time when bigger men dominated pro wrestling.

Advertisement

"When I finally pulled the trigger and launched the Cruiserweight — announced the Cruiserweight Division, my thinking had evolved quite a bit from when I first started thinking about it a year previously in Japan because now I have a two-hour show which I didn't have in '94," began Bischoff.

Bischoff explained that despite having a bevy of top talent — many of whom already had Hall of Fame careers by the time they joined WCW — several of them were similar to each other in size and in-ring moves.

"I had a one-hour show, but now in '95, I've got a two-hour show. I've got a stacked roster of some of the biggest names in the history of the industry at that time and since, between Hogan, Savage, and Sting, and Flair, and Luger, and on and on and on. And we had so much top talent but they all — although their characters were different and their stories could be different, their presentation in the ring, what we saw physically with the volume turned down, was very similar. Pace was similar, a lot of the moves were similar, obviously, you still see that today. There was a sameness about our top talent, not that it was bad, but it was just all kind of the same, in terms of the visual representation."

Advertisement