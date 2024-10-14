Jonathan Coachman Details What WWE Talents Could Learn From Kurt Angle

Legends like The Undertaker believe that Kurt Angle is one of the best wrestlers of his generation, a view that is echoed by many fans and pundits. However, Angle also took on several gimmicks, oftentimes acting silly to the point where his antics are still used in memes today. Former WWE announcer Johnathan Coachman believes that modern WWE stars could learn from the Hall of Famer's willingness to laugh at himself for the sake of entertaining the fans.

"Kurt Angle is the greatest in-ring performer there ever is," Coachman claimed on "Insight with Chris Van Vliet." "People argue with me, I'm telling you right now, there's been nobody — whether you're training and you come into the business, or whether you're an authentic NCAA wrestler like him and Brock and [Gable] and all these guys that've done it... What Kurt Angle was able to do, not only in the ring, but also as his character, with the cowboy hats and the singing... He embraced it."

The former WWE announcer believes that transitioning from NCAA wrestling is difficult because of the vast differences between amateur and professional wrestling. However, Angle showed that it could be done and then some. However, it takes a range of talents to make it as a WWE Superstar, and Coachman believes Angle's ability to work with what he was given and try new things should inspire current performers.

"I don't know why more talent doesn't embrace trying something," he said." "Don't sit on the sidelines and complain that they not using you; walk in, throw 10 things at the wall. If one hits, that could be a Stone Cold Steve Austin."

Angle's character-driven exploits also transcended the wrestling ring, as actor Ken Jeong claims the Olympic gold medalist was an inspiration for his comedy.

