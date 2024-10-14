Dave Meltzer Speculates On Bryan Danielson's In-Ring Future Following AEW WrestleDream

Bryan Danielson took on Jon Moxley at AEW WrestleDream 2024 and, unfortunately, fell short of the mark, losing the match, his World Championship, and full-time wrestling career in the process. Since then, backstage reports have claimed that Danielson is legitimately hurt and will take time off to finally get surgery for his neck injury, and it's unknown if he'll return to the ring. Speaking on the "Wrestling Observer Radio," Dave Meltzer shared his opinion on what the veteran's next step could possibly be.

"We've seen a lot of guys come back from neck surgery," Meltzer recalled. "I mean, he's been talking about this for a long, long time and knew the day was going to come." Meltzer added that seeing the match play out ended up making him sad, mainly because he's watched Danielson his entire career, which many fans have echoed on social media.

"I think he'll be on TV at some point again," Meltzer added, further noting that if Danielson does wrestle with AEW again, his matches should be solely reserved for pay-per-views and not television. At this stage, Danielson has yet to personally comment on what seems to have been his final match as a full-time wrestler, but the veteran might address everything down the line.

Ahead of the pay-per-view, Danielson admitted that he's in a mentally good space, explaining that his this situation is different than his forced retirement years ago. However, he is pretty banged up and will need time off to get surgery and heal.

