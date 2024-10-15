AEW Referee Bryce Remsburg Posts Tribute To Bryan Danielson After WrestleDream Loss

Bryan Danielson's career as a full-time wrestler has come to an end following the events of AEW WrestleDream, with Jon Moxley choking him out and becoming the new AEW World Champion. However, there was a third man in the match — referee Bryce Remsburg, who's known Danielson for years and counted the fall with a look of sadness on his face. As the wrestling world lines up to pay tribute to "The American Dragon," Remsburg penned a touching tribute on his Facebook page explaining how much Danielson has meant to him throughout his own career.

Advertisement

Remsburg explained that he was in attendance for the first Ring of Honor event in 2002 that Danielson was part of, which led him to start training to become a referee at the CHIKARA Wrestle Factory. Since then, he has called, both in the ring and on commentary, dozens of Danielson's matches around the world, but said being part of the match at WrestleDream was the highlight of his career so far.

"Pro wrestling is home to hyperbole, and not a lot of finite/forever statements," Remsburg concluded. "But I feel confident enough to say there will never be another Bryan Danielson. We wouldn't deserve one anyway. #ThankYouBryan."

Danielson has been very open about needing neck surgery before the end of the year and has been working with multiple issues in recent months, to the point that he almost wasn't cleared to compete in the Owen Hart Foundation Tournament over the summer. Danielson isn't expected to make a surprise return to WWE, and those within AEW believe he will pop up from time to time once he is medically cleared, but wrestling fans will likely be without him for some time.

Advertisement