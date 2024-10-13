Wrestling World Reacts To Full-Time Retirement Of Bryan Danielson At AEW WrestleDream

In losing the AEW World Championship at AEW WrestleDream, Bryan Danielson not only marked the end of his reign, but also the end of his full-time wrestling career. With this in mind, several members of the wrestling world have extended gratitude for "The American Dragon" as well as his overall contributions to the business.

Advertisement

For former AEW Tag Team Champion Anthony Bowens, Danielson emerged as a conveyor of confidence, specifically through their November 2021 match on "AEW Rampage." "Bryan requesting this match from Tony [Khan] because he saw something in me was the boost of confidence I sorely needed at the time. Thank you for believing in me Dragon, thank you for everything," Bowens wrote on X alongside a photograph of Danielson trapping him in the LeBell Lock.

Like Bowens, Rocky Romero remains thankful for the opportunity to work with Danielson. In Romero's case, their encounters spanned across AEW, Ring of Honor, Pro-Wrestling NOAH, and Full Impact Pro. "The best wrestler to ever step into a professional wrestling ring," Romero wrote. "Thank you 'American Dragon' Bryan Danielson. It was an honor to share the ring with you."

Advertisement

Bryan requesting this match from Tony because he saw something in me was the boost of confidence I sorely needed at the time. Thank you for believing in me Dragon, thank you for everything ✂️#AEWWrestleDream @AEW pic.twitter.com/yLV8ireCsW — Anthony Bowens (@Bowens_Official) October 13, 2024

The best wrestler to ever step into a professional wrestling ring. Thank you "American Dragon"Bryan Danielson. It was an honor to share the ring with you. pic.twitter.com/B8w7R7m540 — ROCKY ROMERO🇵🇷 🇲🇽 🇺🇸 🇯🇵"Chico El Luchador" (@azucarRoc) October 13, 2024

According to commentator Ian Riccaboni, Danielson was a key pioneer in establishing the name of Ring of Honor throughout the 2000s. Fast forward to the 2020s, Riccaboni had the opportunity to call many of Danielson's matches in AEW, as well as his final ROH match at Final Battle 2023. "Congratulations on an incredible career, Bryan. Thank you for what you did for AEW and ROH. You're the GOAT," Riccaboni wrote.