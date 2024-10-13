Wrestling World Reacts To Full-Time Retirement Of Bryan Danielson At AEW WrestleDream
In losing the AEW World Championship at AEW WrestleDream, Bryan Danielson not only marked the end of his reign, but also the end of his full-time wrestling career. With this in mind, several members of the wrestling world have extended gratitude for "The American Dragon" as well as his overall contributions to the business.
For former AEW Tag Team Champion Anthony Bowens, Danielson emerged as a conveyor of confidence, specifically through their November 2021 match on "AEW Rampage." "Bryan requesting this match from Tony [Khan] because he saw something in me was the boost of confidence I sorely needed at the time. Thank you for believing in me Dragon, thank you for everything," Bowens wrote on X alongside a photograph of Danielson trapping him in the LeBell Lock.
Like Bowens, Rocky Romero remains thankful for the opportunity to work with Danielson. In Romero's case, their encounters spanned across AEW, Ring of Honor, Pro-Wrestling NOAH, and Full Impact Pro. "The best wrestler to ever step into a professional wrestling ring," Romero wrote. "Thank you 'American Dragon' Bryan Danielson. It was an honor to share the ring with you."
According to commentator Ian Riccaboni, Danielson was a key pioneer in establishing the name of Ring of Honor throughout the 2000s. Fast forward to the 2020s, Riccaboni had the opportunity to call many of Danielson's matches in AEW, as well as his final ROH match at Final Battle 2023. "Congratulations on an incredible career, Bryan. Thank you for what you did for AEW and ROH. You're the GOAT," Riccaboni wrote.
Acknowledging Bryan (And The Post-Match Attack On Him)
The theme of thanks has continued to spread across social media, with the likes of Lio Rush, Serpentico, and ROH World Tag Team Champion Dustin Rhodes issuing additional tributes to Danielson. All Elite Wrestling and Lucha Libre CMLL have also hopped aboard this trend by using the hashtag "ThankYouBryan" on their respective X pages.
"Bryan Danielson is the best wrestler in the world," Serpentico wrote, "Sharing a locker room was always an honor and a privilege. Gracias American Dragon!"
"Thank you @bryandanielson The absolute MAN!" wrote Rhodes.
Other peers, like former AEW World Champion Maxwell Jacob Friedman, referenced the graphic post-match attack that Danielson faced at AEW WrestleDream, specifically at the hands of his former Blackpool Combat Club stablemates (Jon Moxley, Claudio Castagnoli, & Wheeler Yuta), PAC, and Marina Shafir.
"Warned y'all about Dictator Jon," MJF wrote in reference to Jon Moxley, the seeming ringleader of Danielson's betrayers. "No one listens to Maxwell."
Former AEW Women's Champion Nyla Rose attempted to ease the aftershocks of Danielson's brutal attack with a joke, writing "Had a 40 minute conversation about slang with Bryan Danielson. A big part of it was the term 'Deadass.' I guess he REALLY understands it now #ThankYouDragon."
Danielson's full-time in-ring journey began at the Texas Wrestling Academy in 1999; 25 years later, it has now culminated under the banner of All Elite Wrestling. Still, AEW officials are reportedly hopeful that Danielson will wrestle periodically in the future, after he first likely undergoes neck surgery.