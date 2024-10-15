Mark Henry Names One Nitpick He Had Of AEW WrestleDream Main Event

New AEW World Champion Jon Moxley ended Bryan Danielson's full-time career in Danielson's home state of Washington, at the AEW WrestleDream pay-per-view. Despite the aftermath of the match being what's talked about most across the wrestling sphere, with Danielson being taken out on a stretcher and Darby Allin seemingly trying to begin a feud with Moxley, the match itself was a brutal, emotional bout.

Advertisement

WWE Hall of Famer Mark Henry talked about the match on "Busted Open Radio," but mentioned that he had one small issue to nitpick about the main event.

"I was also expecting Moxley to extend a hand or even if he didn't extend a hand, kind of pay homage to Bryan," Henry explained. "Bryan did a lot for the company and for the business of pro wrestling. For them, as an individual to be able to walk in there and have a match with a guy and have everybody on pins and needles and leaning forward into your seat, there's a certain level of respect you have to give that man across the ring from you, even if you don't like him."

Henry said he wished AEW would have "expounded" on the bow Moxley gave Danielson following the pin. He said he would have had Moxley pick him up, raise his hand and send Danielson on the defensive. The WWE Hall of Famer explained that he would have had Moxley "take Danielson's damn head off" after the small acknowledgment. But, he reiterated that was just his personal nitpick of the match.

Advertisement

"Overall, in its totality, that main event segment did everything that pro wrestling is," he said. "It left you like, 'Wow, them boys can really go. They told stories in the ring that was historical wrestling, one-on-one.'"

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "Busted Open Radio" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.