Former WWE Star Maven Explains Why He'll Always Have 'Love And Respect' For Vince McMahon

Vince McMahon is currently awaiting the results of a federal investigation into Janel Grant's allegations of sexual abuse, assault, and trafficking against McMahon, John Laurinaitis, and WWE. The release of a docuseries about McMahon on Netflix has further divided wrestlers and fans over the legacy of the disgraced former WWE Chairman.

In a new interview with "The Two Man Power Trip of Wrestling Podcast," former WWE star Maven Huffman tried to balance the complicated legacy of the former chairman.

"I will always have respect and on some level, a love for the man, and that will upset people," Maven said. "Does that mean I agree with everything he's done or how he's treated people? Absolutely not, but I can compartmentalize the two."

Maven likened knowing the human side of McMahon, one which helped Maven grieve his mother's death, to that of infamous serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer, who killed 17 men between 1978 and 1991, in gruesome ways.

"I'm sure Jeffrey Dahmer's parents didn't appreciate what he had in his freezer but they still loved him as their son," Maven said.

Dahmer's father Lionel famously stood by his son even after he was convicted in February 1992. McMahon resigned from WWE in January, just after news of Grant's civil suit broke and Slim Jim threatened to pull sponsorship from events, including that weekend's Royal Rumble. In May, a stay was granted in the case, as federal investigators were looking into Grant's civil claims against McMahon, Laurinaitis, and the company, for any possible criminal charges.