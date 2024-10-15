Jonathan Coachman Recalls His Most 'Repulsive' WWE Storyline

Jonathan Coachman's initial tenure in WWE mainly coincided with the infamous Ruthless Aggression era, which saw everything from Vince McMahon fighting his own daughter in a Street Fight to the horrid saga of Lita and her many problematic beaus. However, for the former ESPN broadcaster, one storyline from that era takes the cake: The Katie Vick angle.

"There's a lot of things I should've said 'No' to. [The Katie Vick Storyline] was one of the most repulsive, disgusting storylines of all time," Coachman told Chris Van Vliet on "Insight" recently. "During that time, Vince would go down a road and everything he was doing with was hitting. 'Let's just keep going. Let's do shock TV.'"

According to Coachman, the segment had been taped off-site. Many in WWE were seeing the sketch, which saw current WWE Chief Content Officer Paul Levesque dress like Knox County Mayor Glenn Jacob's "Kane" character, and simulate necrophilic acts inside of a casket in an attempt to humiliate his rival, for the first time.

"You could hear people just groaning because it was so incredibly bad and if you put a lie detector on [Levesque] today, he'd say the same," Coachman said.

He was adamant that even those involved in the taping knew the sketch was in bad taste, but complied out of fear of former WWE Chairman Vince McMahon. McMahon resigned from WWE earlier this year, following the revelation of a civil suit against him, John Laurinaitis, and WWE from a former employee, alleging sexual abuse, assault, and trafficking during her time working for McMahon and the company. The federal government is currently looking into any possible criminal charges that could stem from the civil suit.