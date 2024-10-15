Mark Henry Explains Why He Thinks AEW Will Have A New World Title

Following the chaos of AEW WrestleDream's conclusion, which saw Bryan Danielson get suffocated, crushed by a steel chair, and removed from ringside on a stretcher, one detail that has prompted questions from fans is why Jon Moxley put his newly won AEW World Championship in a duffel bag.

WWE Hall of Famer Mark Henry believes he has the answer, as he thinks Moxley will unveil a new title this week on "AEW Dynamite," a theory he explained on "Busted Open Radio." "One, why would I, as Jon Moxley, put over my shoulder, or put around my waist something that once touched Bryan Danielson? Two, why would I put on something that the representation of it is all that's pure and good in the world?" Henry said. "The new AEW title that Moxley is going to bring is going to be filthy, nasty, it's going have his signature on it. It'll be a standalone AEW world title that looks completely different than the one Bryan Danielson had, and you put it in a bag and you put it away because it's symbolic of 'we're going to put this to bed.'"

Henry believes that the Blackpool Combat Club are going to bury the old belt and shine through with something that represents them, rather than AEW. This is something he is onboard with, since as heels, Henry feels that they aren't meant to adopt what came before them, and they have to make a change. Henry revealed he tried to do something similar when he won the ECW Championship, where he replaced the classic design with, in Henry's words, a much more ominous looking silver belt.

