Konnan Says There's Still Something Missing With This AEW Star

WCW legend Konnan has weighed in with his thoughts on one of AEW's top stars, and believes that there is still something missing when it comes to their overall presentation. That star is current TNT Champion Jack Perry, who recently defeated Katsuyori Shibata at WrestleDream, even giving the Japanese star a beating afterwards. However, Konnan stated on "Keepin' It 100" that the 'Scapegoat' character Perry currently portrays just isn't clicking for him.

Advertisement

"He's another guy, I mentioned before, that Tony's fixated on," Konnan said. "He's going to make him no matter what, he's a guy he discovered, and he wants to make him. They've invested so much time in him, bro this is one of the worst beatdowns I've ever seen okay? And it was probably as whack as the bread truck he rides around in with the name 'Scapegoat' on it. I will give him credit, now that he grew a beard, he doesn't look like he's 15. Same thing that happened with [Wheeler] Yuta, he grew a beard and no longer looks like a teenager. He does better promos, but there's still something missing. For as much time as they invest in him, there's still something missing."

Konnan's wishes might come true in the coming weeks, given who Perry's next potential challenger to the TNT Championship might be. As Perry was beating down Shibata, Daniel Garcia ran down to make the save and confront the champion, who rolled out of the ring to avoid any conflict. Garcia recently revealed that he has committed his future to AEW after a month away from TV to decide what was next, and that every champion in AEW has been put on notice by "Red Death."

Advertisement

Please credit "Keepin' It 100" when using quotes from this article, and give a H/T to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.