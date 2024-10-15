Why Mark Henry Didn't Like Swerve Strickland Shoving AEW's Shelton Benjamin

MVP has been aggressively going after Swerve Strickland since his debut in AEW, and with Shelton Benjamin at his side, the veteran seemingly had hopes this would entice the former AEW World Champion to enter their stable. However, Strickland wasn't happy with what MVP said during the recent AEW WrestleDream pay-per-view, shoving Benjamin in the heat of the moment, which Bully Ray notably criticized.

While Mark Henry originally disagreed with Bully, he later expressed an opinion that lined up better with his co-host. "I don't like it from the standpoint that we didn't get to see something; we didn't get to see the tiger pounce!" Henry explained during an episode of "Busted Open Radio." Henry further described the segment as robbing fans of seeing Benjamin as the threat he is, and noted how Swerve dodged a bullet. "I think it was a lack of respect for Swerve to push him, and him not to be able to retaliate."

Henry recalled following Benjamin's career for 15 years, and noted several impressive physical and athletic feats that he's seen the former United States Champion perform. "Me and Shelton are very similar, our upbringings were surrounded by violence and we didn't want to go to prison," Henry explained, noting how their shared background made both men not ever want to portray bad guys. "But I made the most money I ever made being the bad guy," Henry added, suggesting that Benjamin follow this example, and that he should be the type of guy that will smash your face. "We might be talking about this moment next year as 'AEW didn't know what they got when they picked up Shelton Benjamin.'"

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "Busted Open Radio" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.