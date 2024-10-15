Bully Ray & Mark Henry Discuss Swerve Strickland's Shove At AEW WrestleDream

Swerve Strickland made his big return to AEW at the WrestleDream pay-per-view in his hometown of Tacoma, Washington, where he decided to stay loyal to Prince Nana instead of joining MVP and Shelton Benjamin. During the segment, Strickland shoved Benjamin after the former WWE star put his hands on Nana, and both Bully Ray and Mark Henry were intrigued that Benjamin looked ready to fight there and then.

Advertisement

"You don't get to hear Shelton Benjamin talk a lot," Ray said on a recent episode of "Busted Open Radio." "There was a lot of bass in his voice, and I saw a very serious, scary, threatening side to Shelton. A more dangerous side to Shelton talking to Swerve, and then a little bit of pushing and shoving goes on, and Swerve gives a significant shove to Shelton Benjamin. I want to isolate that moment."

Ray asked Henry what he thought of the shove, who revealed he enjoyed what he saw.

"I thought it was awesome," Henry said. "I thought 's**t is on,' and Shelton being the diplomat and being the problem solver, or the complaint committee, as MVP put it, he did the, 'Let me calm my s**t together, but I'm going to take my jacket off' thing. He could have pushed his a** back and it would have probably looked more like when Mike Tyson pushed [Steve Austin]."

Advertisement

Henry liked that Benjamin didn't immediately snap and attack Strickland, stating that his anger slowly building up would be great to see over the next few months. He also enjoyed how Benjamin was calculated in what he said as too many wrestlers tend to overdo their promos by shouting and being aggressive.

Please credit "Busted Open Radio" when using quotes from this article, and give a H/T to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.