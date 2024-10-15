Bully Ray Appreciates This 'Little Touch' From AEW WrestleDream 2024 Segment

Fans are still coming to terms with the fact that Bryan Danielson's full-time career has reached its end following his loss to Jon Moxley at AEW WrestleDream. To make matters worse, Danielson was brutally attacked by the Blackpool Combat Club after the match, with Wheeler Yuta turning on Danielson, and being the one to suffocate the "American Dragon" with a plastic bag. WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray enjoyed this detail of the segment, as he stated on "Busted Open Radio" that it resembled a gang initiation for Yuta to prove that he is loyal to the BCC.

"What bigger final nail in the coffin for Bryan Danielson than to have the babyface friend who came down to make the save, an original member of the BCC, who then tried to help Danielson, but now he's forced to do the most despicable of things which is to choke Danielson out? It's almost like in a gang being jumped in, or having to reprove yourself, and they made Yuta reprove himself by putting that plastic bag over Danielson's head. So I liked that little touch." Bully also liked how after Yuta initially attacked Darby Allin prior to Danielson, he was on his hands and knees, and looked genuinely disappointed in himself for doing what he did.

In terms of what's next, Danielson will now take time away from wrestling to have neck surgery, rehab any nagging injuries, and spend time with his family. As for the BCC, Moxley has been confirmed to appear on this Wednesday's "AEW Dynamite," with no indication of what he will be doing other than the graphic reading "nobody is safe."

