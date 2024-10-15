Bully Ray Explains Why AEW WrestleDream Main Event Was The 'Right Move'

The ending to AEW WrestleDream 2024 has got the wrestling world talking as it seems no one can agree on whether or not it was good. Some fans are excited to see what comes next, but are sad to see Bryan Danielson retire from full-time action. Some thought it was bad because Danielson didn't get his babyface moment in his home state, and some thought the post-match angle was too barbaric. As far as where WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray falls on the finish, he explained on a recent episode of "Busted Open Radio" that the finish to the match, and the post-match angle went exactly as they should have.

"There was no big finish, there was no screwjob, there it was, right in the middle. Daniel Bryan is right when years, and years, and years ago he said 'professional wrestling fans are fickle,'" Bully explained. "Sometimes you guys don't know what makes you happy. This was the correct finish to do. If Bryan Danielson is leaving and he's got to get neck surgery, and he's banged up, and he needs time off, what else is there to do?"

Ray explained that if Danielson was healthy enough to wrestle for a little longer, a babyface victory would have gone down a treat with the live audience and it would have been a great moment to see on television. But since he isn't Ray believes that AEW may as well get a boatload of heat on the man who beat Danielson, that being new AEW World Champion Jon Moxley, and the rest of the Blackpool Combat Club by not only defeating Danielson, but by putting him out of commission for good in front of his home state.

