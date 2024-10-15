Mark Henry Explains What Adam Cole & MJF Provided At AEW WrestleDream

Both MJF and Adam Cole made their surprise returns at AEW WrestleDream, with Cole demonstrating he's ready for action after more than a year on the shelf. MJF provided the first comeback, showing up to beat and berate a fallen Daniel Garcia, before Cole shocked the crowd by chasing him off. On "Busted Open Radio," Mark Henry offered his opinion on the segment, saying that while creatively the sequence made little sense, he did think their returns addressed an ongoing issue AEW had been dealing with.

"It doesn't necessarily make sense, but it does something that I was saying [in the past] that AEW needed," Henry said. "They needed to get guys back because I was bored with the same old, same old. There's still three or four guys that are not back. Will Hobbs is not back. Ricky Starks is not back. ... Like, they need bodies. They need guys that, even if you don't have them at the main event capacity, they can work in the mid-card and make stories that make you want to watch wrestling."

Henry's co-host Bully Ray said he was scratching his head over the encounter, suggesting that AEW will have some explaining to do with their creative. He said it appeared as if AEW was throwing in the towel on the storyline they'd developed before Cole's injury, opting instead for cheap pops in the moment. He said AEW had invested too much into the angle and it was an insult to fans to assume they wouldn't remember or care. Bully's sentiments echoed that of wrestling journalist Dave Meltzer, who recently said it was "weird" Cole and MJF have seemingly swapped roles out of nowhere.

AEW is officially advertising Adam Cole for the October 16 WrestleDream aftermath episode of "AEW Dynamite," where fans may get further clarification on the feud's standing.