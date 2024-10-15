International Star Confirmed For TNA Bound For Glory

As the road to Bound For Glory continues, TNA Wrestling has confirmed an international addition to its October 26 pay-per-view lineup.

In addition to the five matches that are already announced, TNA will also bring forth the return of El Hijo del Vikingo, whose last TNA performance took place on a January 2024 episode of "TNA Impact." Prior to that, Vikingo challenged Chris Sabin for the X-Division Championship in a three-way bout, that also featured KUSHIDA, at the 2024 Hard To Kill event.

Advertisement

Though TNA has yet to officially announce the capacity in which Vikingo will appear at Bound For Glory, a recent report from Bodyslam indicated that he will challenge for the X-Division Championship once more, this time against the current titleholder "Speedball" Mike Bailey. Bailey regained the X-Division Championship last month when he defeated Zachary Wentz at TNA Victory Road. Should Bailey defend his title against Vikingo, it will mark their first singles encounter since the 2023 Joey Janela's Spring Break event for GCW.

Vikingo, a 12-year veteran of the squared circle, is best known for his work in Lucha Libre AAA, where he cemented himself as the longest-reigning AAA Mega Champion in company history. Vikingo also boasts two reigns with the AAA World Trios Championships, both of which came alongside his Los Jinetes del Aire stablemates. Elsewhere, Vikingo has wrestled in several matches held under the banner of All Elite Wrestling, with his latest taking shape in a four-way International Championship contenders match on a January 2024 episode of "AEW Rampage."

Advertisement