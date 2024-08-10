TNA Officially Announces Date And Location For Bound For Glory 2024 Pay-Per-View

Hot off the heels of Slammiversary, TNA Wrestling will now set out on the path toward its biggest event of the year – Bound For Glory. Recent reports indicated that the company had circled the city of Detroit, Michigan as this year's host. TNA itself has now confirmed this through an official press release.

On Saturday, October 26, TNA will present Bound For Glory from the Wayne State University Fieldhouse in Detroit, Michigan, marking its first ever show to emanate from the respective venue. The next night, October 27, TNA will return to Wayne State University Fieldhouse for "Impact" television tapings planned to roll out in the weeks following Bound For Glory. Advertised talents for this pair of shows include TNA World Champion Nic Nemeth, Knockouts World Champion Jordynne Grace, Joe Hendry, Matt and Jeff Hardy, Matt Cardona, Moose, and "The Walking Weapon" Josh Alexander. There is no word on the potential usage of WWE talents for either of these dates.

2024 marks the second time that TNA has hosted this marquee pay-per-view from the state of Michigan, with the first taking place from the Compuware Sports Arena in Plymouth in 2006. The 2006 Bound For Glory event was headlined by a title vs. career match between Jeff Jarrett and Sting. With Kurt Angle serving as the special outside enforcer, Sting defeated Jarrett to claim the NWA World Heavyweight Championship and keep his career intact.

The road to 2024's Bound For Glory has two major stops — that being TNA Emergence and Victory Road. The former will air live on August 30, while the latter is slated for September 13.