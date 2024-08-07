Backstage Report On Location For TNA Bound For Glory 2024

It's arguably already been the most eventful year in the history of TNA, from their rebranding back to the TNA name after years as Impact Wrestling to the firing of President Scott D'Amore in the winter to the promotion's current working relationship with WWE NXT. Alas, there's still August, September, October, November, and December to go for the promotion to have more eventful happenings, one of which will occur for sure in October, when TNA holds their 19th edition of their marquee event, Bound for Glory.

And as of now, the location for the show appears to be locked in. Fightful Select reports that TNA is eyeing Detroit, Michigan as the Bound for Glory's setting this October. The announcement hasn't been made official yet, but those close to the situation say that TNA has "closed in" on Detroit as the location for this year's event. It would be the second time a Bound for Glory has been held in Michigan, and the first since the 2006 event was held in Plymouth in 2006.

Leading up to today's report, TNA had been teasing the Bound for Glory location by hinting the event would be held in "one of the most visited cities in the world." While Detroit would fit the bill, it may not have been the only city in contention, as rumors persisted earlier this year that TNA was targeting New York City or perhaps an international city to hold Bound for Glory in. That may be in the cards for 2025, as TNA is interested in running events in the UK, provided they are able to properly plan them out ahead of time.

