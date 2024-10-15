WWE Hall Of Famer Mark Henry Recalls Going At It With AEW's Shelton Benjamin For Real

AEW's latest signee Shelton Benjamin has often been praised by his peers for his in-ring ability, with some putting him above many in terms of sheer talent. Wrestlers often push one another to test their limits, and this was no different with Benjamin, Brock Lesnar and Mark Henry, who recently recalled the story during "Busted Open Radio."

Henry recalled how OVW boasted several legit grapplers, making him interested to see how effective they would be against him. "And Shelton and Brock, both put it on my ass. It ain't no way around it," the veteran admitted, recalling how both men wore him down and ended up putting him down on his hands and knees. Henry further revealed that Benjamin ultimately ended up locking him to the ground and kept chopping him. Things didn't stop there, as Benjamin ended up mounting Henry, who admits that he never learned how to get someone off him at this point. "I ain't never been on my back in my life!" Henry claimed. "And then finally I just — 'Okay, get off me, you won!' I couldn't breathe!" Henry added that a real fight wouldn't have ended with someone giving up, and that you'd easily get your lights put out in the situation he found himself in.

"Swerve better pray to God that Shelton don't ask for a full-contact match," Henry proclaimed, opining that if he was pushed by someone like Swerve Strickland pushed Benjamin, he would go to Tony Khan and request a real match without any ropes. "Man, I'm telling you, it's a world of pain!"

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "Busted Open Radio" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.