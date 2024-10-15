Teddy Long Weighs In On How Goldberg Should Prepare For A Match With WWE's Gunther

WWE teased a clash betwwen World Heavyweight Champion GUNTHER and WWE Hall of Famer Bill Goldberg. The feud indirectly began on an episode of "WWE Raw" in Calgary, Alberta, Canada when GUNTHER interrupted hometown hero Bret "The Hitman" Hart, insulting the WWE Hall of Famer by telling him that he was his second-favorite wrestler of all-time behind Goldberg. GUNTHER would backtrack on his comments to Goldberg's face at Bad Blood, angering the former NFL defensive tackle and causing a melee to ensue.

"I think that was a good thing they did, the tease with GUNTHER and Goldberg," Teddy Long told "Sportskeeda WrestleBinge" recently, as he feels WWE did a good job of using Hart's historic hatred of Goldberg to transition into the feud. "I think Goldberg is good for a couple of more matches, maybe more."

Long was referring to Hart's vendetta against Goldberg stemming from their match at WCW's Starrcade PPV in December 1999. During the contest, Goldberg delivered a kick to Hart's head that "The Hitman" partially blocked but not enough to avoid an impact. Hart sustained a concussion from the kick that ultimately led to his retirement in 2000. Hart claimed the concussion played a role in the stroke he suffered in 2002 that caused him partial paralysis. Goldberg also had a controversial match with The Undertaker which saw him drop the WWE Hall of Famer on his head.

"They should've had Goldberg go down to '[WWE] NXT' and workout down there for at least a couple weeks, 2-3 weeks," Long continued. "I just think what happened there, I don't think Goldberg was prepared."

Goldberg had several matches since his clash with The Undertaker, with his last one being an unsuccessful WWE Universal Championship challenge against Roman Reigns at Elimination Chamber in February 2022. As for GUNTHER, he is set to face the Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes at Crown Jewel on November 2nd in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia with the winner becoming the inaugural WWE Crown Jewel Champion.