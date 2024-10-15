Bully Ray & Mark Henry Discuss How Big Men Are Used In AEW

AEW has struggled to capitalize on effectively booking "big men" on their roster, with stars like Wardlow losing crazy amounts of momentum and having lackluster title runs instead. Bully Ray and Mark Henry addressed this issue in a recent episode of "Busted Open Radio," and explained that the poor booking isn't the fault of the stars in the slightest.

"Miro is gone, so listen – the Miro Experiment in AEW did not work at all and it's not because of Miro," Bully opined. Henry then brought up Wardlow and asked Bully's opinion on his run as well, which the veteran also described as another failed experiment that wasn't his fault. Henry then noted how several of AEW's main event stars are "undersized" and that this shouldn't mean that the bigger athletes never reach the top.

Henry also noted how Satnam Singh hasn't been seen in a long time, and described the giant as an "unbelievable attraction" who he thinks should get more time in AEW. "I just don't understand the prejudice against the big guys," Henry noted. The "World's Strongest Man" then suggested a few options Tony Khan could utilize in his booking, such as gimmick matches that only include the larger athletes.

Bully added that he's been complaining about this issue for a long time, and noted that Khan's handling of the big athletes isn't good and is wasting talent. The veteran even noted that even if Wardlow somehow wasn't talented, he was over. "Because Goldberg wasn't that talent when he began either," Bully explained. "But he was over, and Eric [Bischoff] knew how to market him and [AEW] didn't know how to market Wardlow."

