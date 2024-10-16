WWE Hall Of Famer Kevin Nash Explains Why 'Everyone' Hates Working At MSG

WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash was part of one of the most infamous moments in wrestling history that destroyed kayfabe at WWE's spiritual home of Madison Square Garden, albeit untelevised, during the Curtain Call, but that's not one of the reasons why he dislikes the venue. On "Kliq This," Nash was asked by a fan if he had any venues or towns he despised working at or in during his decades-long career. It was a question that didn't take Nash long at all to answer.

"I think everyone hated working at the Garden because there was no parking, there was no food, there was no coffee," Nash said. "It was brutal. I loved [the fans], the fans were amazing. I mean, it was the Garden. But as far as just the experience of being a performer and going at that time ... Last time I went, it was a Survivor Series, I don't know what year it was, but I was supposed to cut a promo and then Rock went over on his promo and my s*** got cut. I was like, 'This is perfect,' because we had to park across the street from the Garden in a parking garage with the marks."

Despite Nash's answer, not everyone in the wrestling industry hates New York's City's "Garden." Fellow Hall of Famer and "Busted Open Radio" host Bully Ray sang its praises in 2023. Also that year, WWE reportedly set an all-time record for a live event at the venue, during a show that saw the in-ring WWE return of CM Punk. The live event was the highest-grossing domestic non-televised event in the history of the promotion.

