Former WWE Star Jinder Mahal Looks Back On Road Hijinks With Drew McIntyre

Before Drew McIntyre was the "Scottish Psychopath" and Jinder Mahal was "The Maharaja," both were in a band that played no instruments. On the "PWInsider Elite" podcast, Mahal (now Raj Dhesi) spoke of his time traveling with friend and former 3MB stablemate McIntyre, hinting that there may have been a reason both were released around the same time.

"We're at somewhere in Texas for 'Raw' on a Monday night," Dhesi recalled. "And normally after 'Raw,' you make the drive, so you're already in the town for 'SmackDown' on the Tuesday. For some reason me and Drew decided to stay back and party. We're like, 'We'll just make the drive tomorrow.'" Dhesi said both men tied one on after "Raw," leading to a late start Tuesday and a scramble to make the next town. He added they were both oblivious to how much fuel was in their rental car, leading to the pair getting stranded in east Texas with nothing but "cacti on the side of the road."

"So now we're panicking," Dhesi continued. "Anyway, we call a gas station, somehow convinced them to take a Jerry can, fill it with gas, drive it to us, and 'We'll pay you a hundred bucks.' ... It was enough to get us to the gas station and pump up, and we showed up to TV a few hours late." 3MB, the comedic trio that also included Heath Slater, disbanded when both Dhesi and McIntyre were released as part of a massive WWE talent layoff in June 2014. However, after some maturation and added work in the gym, both stars found their way back to the company: Dhesi in 2016, and McIntyre in 2017. Dhesi would go on to become an unlikely WWE Champion, but would eventually be released again in April 2024.

