Jeff Jarrett Congratulates New IWGP World Champion Zack Sabre Jr.

After seven years in NJPW, Zack Sabre Jr. achieved his dream of becoming IWGP World Heavyweight Champion. The Englishman defeated Tetsuya Naito in the main event of King of Pro Wrestling on October 14, and the wrestling world has shown an overwhelming amount of love for Sabre winning his first major heavyweight championship. One of those people was AEW's Jeff Jarrett, who took time out of his "My World" podcast to congratulate the TMDK "Front Man" on his big victory.

Advertisement

"I didn't think New Japan was taking him in that direction, dude that is incredible for that guy," Jarrett said. "I remember seeing Zack on some independent shows, gosh that's 10 years ago now, what an ascension. Okay, so the load is on his shoulders, where is he going to take it? Okay, here we go ... congrats Zack, very, very happy for you. Last year at WrestleDream, reviewing the notes, him and [Bryan] Danielson had an incredible bout, and s**t, 12 months later, he's the IWGP champion." Jarrett got to share the ring with Sabre earlier this year, as both men were involved in the Casino Gauntlet match at All In on August 25, which came exactly one week after Sabre won his first G1 Climax tournament in Japan.

Advertisement

Sabre is gearing up to put his newly won title on the line, as he is set to defend the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship on October 20 at NJPW's Royal Quest IV event in London against former champion SANADA. If Sabre retains, he will have Shingo Takagi waiting for him at Power Struggle on November 4, but if SANADA becomes the new champion, his first defense will be against Shota Umino.

Please credit "My World" when using quotes from this article, and give a H/T to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.