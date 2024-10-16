Bully Ray Opens Up About The Death Of Former ROH COO Joe Koff

Following the death of former ROH COO Joe Koff, wrestling dignitaries have begun to pay tribute and reflect on his legacy in wrestling. According to "Busted Open Radio's" Bully Ray, what the business looks like today might be completely different without Koff's influence, namely his approval of Cody Rhodes' and The Young Bucks' vision for All In in 2018.

After co-host Dave LaGreca brought up the importance of not just the original All In but also shows like the G1 Supercard at Madison Square Garden in 2019, Bully proposed an alternate history for All In, and painted a picture of how Koff really could have stood in the way of how wrestling evolved from there, rather than giving it all his blessing. "I'm going to re-enact a scenario for you with a different outcome," he said. "Cody Rhodes and The Young Bucks go to Joe Koff and they say, 'We're thinking of doing our own show. We want to call it 'All In,” and then [Koff] says no, which he would have been [his right] because Cody and The Bucks were under contract to Sinclair Broadcasting [and] Ring of Honor. Joe could've said no."

He didn't, of course, and All In's success ultimately begat AEW, which has helped foster a wrestling landscape with working opportunities for performers and other professionals that hasn't been seen since the early 2000s. "Joe is the one that let Cody and The Bucks do their thing," Bully added. "Without Joe's blessing, without Ring of Honor's support, [All In] never happens. All In is the first domino to fall in what is now AEW. Who pushed that first domino? Joe Koff."