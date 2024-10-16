New AEW Trademark Filing Suggests Possible Upcoming Halloween-Themed Dynamite

Halloween is quickly coming around the corner, and as always, pro wrestling is ready and waiting for the holiday in order to break out unique gimmick matches that may or may not involve candy. While no AEW show happens to fall on the holiday this year, "Dynamite" will take place on October 30, just one day before Halloween, and it appears the promotion has a special theme for that episode ready to go.

On Tuesday, AEW filed to trademark both "AEW Fright Night Dynamite" and "Fright Night Dynamite," for the usual "Entertainment in the nature of wrestling contests, entertainment services in the nature of live professional wrestling performances," and so on. Though both trademarks are still awaiting application, it would seem to confirm that AEW is set on using the name for the October 30 "Dynamite."

Though AEW did hold a Halloween themed "Rampage" episode back in 2021, this would be the first time that an episode of "Dynamite" has had a specific Halloween style name to it. That said, the show has featured matches celebrating the holiday in the past, including in 2021 when The Dark Order and The Elite fought in an eight man tag team match that featured members of each team dressing up in costumes. The Halloween themed shows have also heavily featured Abadon, who twice challenged for the AEW Women's Title in Fright Night or Trick or Treat matches.

Whether there will be as much fun and games this year should "Fright Night Dynamite" come to pass may depend on current AEW World Champion Jon Moxley. Fresh off defeating Bryan Danielson at WrestleDream and ending his full-time career, Moxley is scheduled to be part of tonight's "Dynamite," with AEW hinting that "no one is safe" from Moxley's wrath.