Mercedes Mone Makes Ninth Successful Defense Of AEW TBS Title On Dynamite

Mercedes Mone is still TBS Champion after defeating Queen Aminata on "AEW Dynamite" on Wednesday, earning her ninth successful defense in a row. Aminata scored the championship opportunity by interrupting Mone during a backstage segment and standing up to the "CEO's" disrespect before WrestleDream on Saturday. Mone was accompanied to the ring by the "Brickhouse" Kamille, who got involved in the match almost immediately by taking a swipe at Aminata's legs just after the bell rang.

Kamille got involved later on in the match, after Aminata had been holding her own against Mone for awhile. The "Brickhouse" pulled Mone out of the ring, but earned a headbutt from Aminata for her trouble. Mone was able to capitalize and smacked her opponent's face off the stairs. Back in the ring, Aminata hit a big spinning neck breaker, but Mone kicked out. Aminata went for a shoulder submission into a rolling cradle, but Mone escaped. The champion then dodged Aminata and hit a meteora from the middle rope, before hitting a backstabber, then locking in the Statement Maker to make Aminata tap out.