WWE NXT Regular, TNA Star Joe Hendry Officially Submitting Song To Eurovision 2025

Joe Hendry's aspirations to be the first-ever signed TNA star to hold the NXT World Championship might have been dashed, but the star hasn't slowed down at all since then. Currently, Hendry is set to have a shot at the TNA World Championship against Nic Nemeth during the upcoming Bound For Glory pay-per-view, but he's simultaneously making moves in the music industry. Hendry's catchy theme song "I Believe In Joe Hendry" has been a streaming hit, but the star recently announced on social media that he's worked on a remix of the theme and submitted it to 2025's Eurovision contest.

"It's official. As I confirmed on BBC Radio Scotland 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 About 4 months from now, we will submit: 'I Believe In Joe Hendry (Eurovision Remix)' In good time for the March deadline. No matter the outcome, this will be fun👏 👏," the star posted.

Additionally, Hendry has expressed further aspirations in the music industry, taking to X to announce his plans for a Christmas no.1 hit song. "Joe Hendry needs you again! That's because it's nearly time to release the next big hit single," the star stated in the clip he shared. "This year we got number four on the UK's Big Top40 Chart, but we don't just want number four, we don't just want number one, we want Christmas number one!" The TNA star further explained that he'll be raising money for charities at the same time and noted that the details of his single will be released at a further stage.

