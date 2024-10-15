Viral TNA Star Joe Hendry Announces Plans For Next Big Hit Single

TNA Wrestling's Joe Hendry made a splash online earlier this year when he was able to get his self-recorded theme music to reach the top of the iTunes chart in the United Kingdom. Though he's still with TNA, his viral success led to Hendry being used as part of the company's partnership with WWE, and many fans believe he will end up in the larger promotion after Hendry's TNA contract expires in 2025.

Yesterday, Hendry posted a video to X (formerly known as Twitter), revealing to fans his plan to get another single to the top of the charts. However, this time, Hendry has a more specific goal in mind.

Now I have your attention... Christmas No.1? Who Believes? 👏 👏 pic.twitter.com/AoHu1xq8Eo — Joe Hendry (@joehendry) October 14, 2024

It seems Hendry's next musical release will be a Christmas song, with the TNA star aiming to reach the top of the iTunes chart specific to that holiday. While he didn't specify when the song will be released, Hendry did state that it is "nearly time" while asking fans to support the track.

Despite its success, Hendry's previous chart-topping single, called "I Believe In Joe Hendry," isn't actually a recent release. In fact, Hendry had been using the song as his entrance music since at least 2019. However, when Hendry began pushing for fans to support the track, the viral hit took off and brought him a great deal of attention.

The wrestler's current run with TNA began in 2022, when the company was still known as Impact Wrestling. Hendry is currently preparing to challenge Nic Nemeth for the TNA World Championship, with the match set to take place at TNA Bound for Glory 2024, on October 26 in Detroit, Michigan.