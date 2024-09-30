Why TNA Champ Nic Nemeth Says He Doesn't Want Any Interaction With Joe Hendry Yet

TNA Wrestling's biggest event of the year is rapidly approaching as their annual Bound For Glory pay-per-view is set to take place in Detroit, Michigan on October 26. The show is currently set to be headlined by a TNA World Championship match as champion Nic Nemeth defends his crown against one of the company's most popular stars, Joe Hendry.

Nemeth was recently asked on an episode of "Busted Open Radio" whether he would like Hendry to create an original song or a parody track for the event as Hendry is well known for getting under his opponent's skin with his unique entrances. The former WWE star responded by saying he doesn't even want to be in the same room as Hendry until the pay-per-view.

"I've heard about this, I've seen some things go down, I don't want any interaction until he shows something because I want to see what he's got," said Nemeth. "I want to see where he can go because I know, we know what I can do, everything there is, to in the ring times ten. I would need to see what he could do otherwise that goes, 'Why does he deserve this other than winning that match?' I want to see what he's got, so I'm down for whatever he has, I want to applaud it, I hope it's great, it better be smart and funny because it's going to want to make me punch him harder."

The build-up to the match was supposed to be taped over the final weekend of September in Spartanburg, South Carolina. However, due to the damages caused by Hurricane Helene, TNA was forced to cancel their tapings and move them to the following weekend.

